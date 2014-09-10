Take a Stroll Through a Car Wash While You “Breakdance On Broken Glass” with Plague Vendor

“Breakdance On Broken Glass” features four young men taking a bath. Before some of you run to the hills, that bath takes place in a car wash and the entire thing is shot backwards. Also the Plague Vendor song and its apt title is a furious post-punk piece that brings to mind the Bauhaus, Killing Joke, Gang of Four or Blood Brothers’s less spazzy moments. So basically you need to see it because it raps. Check it out above, worth it for the video alone.

PLAGUE VENDOR TOUR DATES

Sept. 11 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s (with Taking Back Sunday)

Sept. 12 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

Sept. 13 Chicago, IL – The Empty Bottle (Riot Fest after show with Hot Snakes)

Sept. 15 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Sept. 16 Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews

Sept. 17 St. Louis, MO – Ready Room

Sept. 20 Denver, CO – Riot Fest

Sept. 20 Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre (Riot Fest after show with Glassjaw)

Oct. 18 Santa Barbara, CA – Velvet Jones (with Joyce Manor)

Sept. 15 with La Dispute, The Menzingers, Pianos Become the Teeth

Sept. 16 & Sep. 17 with La Dispute, The Menzingers