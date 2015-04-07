VICE Media Is Nominated for 17 Webby Awards

Shane Smith at the 18th annual Webby Awards. Photo by Bryan Bedder via Getty

The phrase “excellence on the internet” can seem like an oxymoron to anyone who’s ever been in the comments section of a YouTube video or a bodybuilding forum thread that’s tried to figure out how many days are in a week, but that’s exactly what the Webbys seek to honour every year. Think of them as the Oscars, but instead of awarding golden statues to the beautiful, chiseled celebrities you think about as you drift off to sleep, it grants spring-shaped curios to the faceless keyboard jockeys who produce the content you scroll through on your phone while waiting for the bus.

Well, sort of. We’d like to give ourselves a little more credit than that. After all, we’re up for 17 awards, including ones for our documentaries on the fight against Ebola and the invasion of Ukraine. The writing here on VICE.com is up against the New Yorker and Vanity Fair websites, among others. And in case you forgot about that time we got 20 strangers to kiss each other on camera, you should re-watch that, squirm, and then vote for it as best viral video.

In short, we want all of the metal springs, but we can’t do it without your help. Voting is open until the 23rd of April, but why not go ahead and get to clicking? The process of navigating the Webby site can be a little tricky, but if you just go here to sign up with your e-mail address, and then individually click on the links below to vote for us, you should be all set. Thanks, you’re the best.

– Websites: Best Writing: VICE.com

– Websites: Magazine: VICE.com

– Websites: News: VICE News

– Websites: Sports: VICE Sports

– Websites: Fashion & Beauty: i-D

– Websites: Music: Noisey

– Online Video: Best Web Personality/Host:Eddie Huang

– Online Video: How-to & DIY: How-To

–Online Video: Documentary: Individual Episode: Profiles by VICE: An Inside Look at the Exotic Animal Trade

– Online Video: News & Politics: Series: Russian Roulette

– Online Video: News & Politics: Individual Episode: Russian Roulette: The Invasion of Ukraine (Dispatch Two)

– Online Film & Video: Documentary: Individual Episode: Profiles by Vice: An Inside Look at the Exotic Animal Trade

–Online Video: News & Politics: Series: VICE Reports

– Online Video: Documentary: Series: The Fight Against Ebola

– Online Video: Documentary: Series: The Real

– Online Video: Technology: Transmissions From The Drone Orchestra

– Online Video: Viral: We Got 20 Strangers Who Aren’t Models to Kiss Each Other

Honorees:

– Online Film & Video: News & Politics: Series: Last Chance High

– Online Film & Video: Best Web Personality/Host: Action Bronson

– Websites: Technology: Motherboard



– Online Film & Video: The A-Z of Dance

– Websites: Food & Drink: MUNCHIES