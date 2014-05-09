Plymouth Is a Paradise

I moved to Plymouth in October 2013. Coming from Italy, my idea of England was mostly influenced by different music scenes and fashion trends, that cities like London and Bristol export across Europe.



With a few exceptions, my expectations have been fully dissatisfied. Entering most of Plymouth’s pubs, at whatever time of day, feels like entering a grimy nightclub in the suburbs of Novosibirsk, only without pole dancers.



Although the nightlife doesn’t offer much to write home about, once the sun begins to shine and the surf picks up, Britain’s Ocean City shows its best colours.

