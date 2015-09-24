Police in America are Searching for a Suspect Who Tried to Rob a Bank Dressed as Rick James

Put down your coffee, close all your other tabs, loosen your top button, and remove any breakables from within five feet of your desk. Police in Indiana, USA, are reportedly searching for two men who attempted to rob a bank dressed as Rick James and Youngblood Priest from Super Fly.

New York Daily News reports that the two men entered Advance America bank in Indiana on September 15th, carrying handguns and approached the counter to demand money from staff.

Videos by VICE

Now, whether they did actually intend to pass themselves off as Rick James and Youngblood Priest from Super Fly is open to interpretation. I mean, the Rick James robber didn’t swagger in a leopard print suit jacket, leather pants, and a golden crucifix whilst screaming “Give it to me baby!” Also, the man supposedly dressed as Youngblood Priest did not walk in to the sound of Curtis Mayfield. These were simply two men in wigs robbing a bank. But the choice of wigs is certainly something that deserves at least 2-3 minutes of your attention today.

We shouldn’t laugh at all really. It really is not funny. Being held up at gun point must be a harrowing experience for anyone, regardless of the fancy dress involved. Although, this story does beg the question, at what point does being held up at gun point become at all funny? And if you were to be held up at gun point, would having the attacker dressed as an eccentric funk and soul star be more or less preferable to you? In 2015, these are things you need to consider.