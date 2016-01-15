Pop Avant-Gardist Peach Will Pluck You Out of Time and Space in “Peachlyfe”

So, here’s something interesting. Peter Skibsted (bassist/songwriter of Danish rock group Maskinvåd) has taken it upon himself to break and erase the norms and rhetoric of today’s music industry that you know and (have no other choice but to) love. In doing that, he has created Peach and concocted an intriguing mixture of experimental elements. The result is something that he claims is heavily inspired by Scott Walker’s crooner-avant-gardism and…Miley Cyrus provopop. Go figure.

Right then, let’s do a quick run-through of the avant-garde checklist, shall we? Mysterious, ominous droning sounds? Check. Surrealistic video (shot by the uber-talented Ida Dorthea) with American Beauty-ish shots of a plastic bag blowing in the wind? Check. Repeated samples of a high-pitched voice attempting to peer pressure you into doing drugs? Definite check.

Videos by VICE

As a work of art, “Peachlyfe” can be appreciated as a refreshing question mark thrown in the face of the Spotified conveyor belt that is the global music scene of 2016. As an actual song, it’s weird. And very cool.

So stick it to the mainstream music industry (suck it, Drake) and give it a listen. Or don’t. Or listen to it ironically. Isn’t art fun?



Catch Peach live at Ideal Bar Vega on March 11th.