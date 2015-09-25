The Pope Just Dropped the Most Divine Banger of 2015 and All Eternal Paradise

Hear ye! The Pope—yes, the Bishop of Rome, the Vicar of Jesus Christ, the Successor of the Prince of the Apostles, the Supreme Pontiff of the Universal Church, the Primate of Italy, the Archbishop and Metropolitan of the Roman Province, the Sovereign of the State of Vatican City, the Servant of the Servants of God, that guy—has just announced a Vatican-approved LP titled Wake Up! to be released in November. The album’s first single, “Wake Up! Go! Go! Forward!” features a prog-rock guitar build and a sample of an English-language sermon Pope Francis delivered last year in South Korea.



As you may know, Pope Francis is colloquially known as the Cool Pope, so all of this makes perfect sense. Of course the coolest pope in the history of popes would put out a rock album. Dude is currently crushing it on his very first US tour—we heard a rumor that he might have played a secret set at St. Vitus, Brooklyn’s premiere metal venue, last night. He even has a coveted co-sign from Kim Kardashian. If that’s not a sign you’ve officially made it, nothing is.



What’s next for the pope’s budding musical career? A collaboration with Lil B the Based God? A feature, as the truest religion fiend, on a remix of Chief Keef’s “True Religion Fiend”? With the literal grace of God on his side, even if it takes a miracle for the pope to succeed, he’s probably about to have the music game on lock.



To get a taste of what the pope has to offer, check out “Wake Up! Go! Go! Forward!” below:

Wake Up! Track List

1. “Annuntio Vobis Gadium Mangum”

2. “Salve Regina”

3. “Laudato Sie…”

4. “Poe Que’ Sufren Los Ninos”

5. “Non Lasciatevi Rubare La Speranza!”

6. “La Iglesia No Puede Ser Una Ong!”

7. “Wake Up! Go! Go! Forward!”

8. “La Fa Es Entera, No Se Licua!”

9. “Pace! Fratelli!”

10. “Per La Famiglia”

11. “Fazei O Que Ele Vos Disser”