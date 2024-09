I was with Riek Machar’s White Army in February of this year as they sacked the key city of Malakal in South Sudan. This “army” is a collection of untrained and loosely coordinated fighting units composed of civilians from the Nuer ethnic group, totalling in the tens of thousands. They armed themselves with whatever they could find – assault rifles, machine guns, RPGs, spears and swords. In between revenge killings and looting, they stopped to pose for these portraits.

The portraits will be exhibited at Ricco Maresca Gallery in July of this year.