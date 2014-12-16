Portraits of the Reggae Revival

Whether you’re aware of it or not, the reggae revival scene has been on the rise for well over a year. In addition to praising the spirit of Bob Marley, the new “conscious” movement is based around industry leaders like Chronixx and Protoje. This new tribe of reggae purists points toward a bright future for the genre, while remaining strongly rooted in the love and Rastafarian spirituality of the 70s scene.

Lousy Auber is a Rastafarian by heart, so naturally he managed to capture the bulk of them on camera when they congregated in his hometown of Bratislava at the Uprising Reggae Festival. In the interest of full disclosure, there’s a real chance he’s trying to redeem himself after his last, rather capitalist piece—but luckily for him, the portraits turned out just terrific.

Protoje

Chronixx

Kabaka Pyramid

MellowMood

Pokyman

Jah9

Fitta Wari

Yarah Bravo