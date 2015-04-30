Pre-Stream Fribytterdrømme’s First Album Labyrintens Farver

You should really consider learning Danish. Sure, it’ll allow you to talk to the locals about sausages, the weather and all that crap, but the real reason you should up your linguistic game is because of bands like Fribytterdrømme. Consisting of seven lads from Svendborg, the band delivers psych rock in the vein of legendary Danish acts like Steppeulvene and Skousen & Ingemann. Their first album spans from the sedated bliss of “De Konstruerede” to the unfuckwithable no-nonsense rock of “Himmellegemer” – and it’s a spectacular ride all the way through.

Their album is out May 4th, but until then you can listen to it here. You also should go see their release concert at Stengade 30 on the 9th of May, where the boys will be accompanied by De Høje Hæle and Lorenzo Woodrose.