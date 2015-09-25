Pre-Stream Palace Winter’s New EP “Medication” and Get a Dose of Decadence

Hey dudes, it’s Friday, which means you’ll actually have time to have a life, which means you’ll probably need a chill soundtrack for said life—so voila! We invite you to rest easy in the cushy blanket of sound embodied by this exclusive pre-stream of Palace Winter’s new EP Medication.

The Danish-Australian duo of pianist Caspar Hesselager and singer-songwriter Carl Coleman are a rich combo of fluid vocals and skillful production that effectively transports you to a different time, as promised by the EP’s debut track “Time Machine.” Medication starts off as a decadent and smooth ride through its first two tracks, but goes on to erupt at its peak into an upbeat synth theme with the band’s acclaimed hit, “Menton”, named after the French city where Caspar came up with the name Palace Winter. It’s both sophisticated and enchanting—comforting in it’s confidence without losing the ability to surprise.

This EP officially drops next week through the band’s label TAMBOURHINOCEROS, so enjoy this little parcel of musical decadence exclusively on Noisey ‘til then—and happy fucking Friday.