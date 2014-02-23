Premiere: Devon Seven – “Where Light Shines Brighter”

If strobe lights aren’t your thing, you’d best not watch this video. Actually, if strobes aren’t your thing then you probably shouldn’t even check this song out. I wouldn’t imagine you’d like it. Up and coming Dane Devon Seven’s new track is equal parts aggressive synth and dreamy pop vocals. The perfect soundtrack for telling strangers you love them while quite literally trying to chew your own face off. Hard, yet blissful.

