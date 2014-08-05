PREMIERE: 808INK – “Full English”

808INK comprises Mumblez Black Ink and producer 808Charmer, who has also had the enviable job of drumming for MIA and Tinie Tempah. They’ve recently enlisted a third member, Pure Anubi$ as Creative Director, which has helped them grow into a multi-instrumental chimera with an impelling aesthetic, the first visual of which is premiering above.

“Full English” is the first of a triptych which combines the group’s debut “alternative hip-hop collage album” which shuddering pixels and the vibrant bleeds of machine glitches. Evocative of Balam Acab and Clams Casino, the group lacerate live instruments and samples before suturing them back up with field recordings and a steadying lyrical flow.