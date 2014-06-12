PREMIERE: According to Dena “Summer Doesn’t Mean A Thing”



Dena shot by Katharina Poblotzki.



The first time you hear Dena it’s natural to wonder: “Is this a boy or a girl?” Such the singer’s intriguingly androgynous tones. Born in Bulgaria but currently residing in Berlin, Dena’s new track, premiering below, is full of menacing accordions sighs and synths—think early Metronomy—and matter-of-fact vocals that coalesce to create an electro-pop cut that slides in just left of center. Unsurprising considering its produced by Robot Koch, (he recently worked on London’s garage-influenced electronocist Tensnake’s album).

Elsewhere on her debut LP, FLASH, she comes off like Phoenix on an R&B tip. Listen to “Flashed” produced by fellow Berlin dweller and Kings of Convenience/Whitest Boy Alive mastermind Erlend Øye, for further evidence. Although “Summer Doesn’t Mean A Thing” isn’t on FLASH (which was released on K7 back in March), it will be available as a free download for those who pre-order the summer deluxe edition the record.

Dena had this to say about the track: “‘Summer Doesn’t Mean A Thing’ is about the disappearing feeling of warmth and the faded colors of the summer when love is gone. It’s a song I wrote while trying to hold on to the last glimpses of a feeling in the middle of a burning heat a while ago. I was interested to explore the contrast between the intensity of summer life outside on the streets and the feeling of a freezing cold wind inside of me.

“Robot Koch, who is an excellent producer I had the honor to work with on a few tracks before, had sent me this beat and I immediately knew this was it. The sadness of the accordion described perfectly the vibe, and the smooth beat felt like the love you want to hold on to while it’s melting down like an ice cream under the burning sun.”

Damn. That last sentence is killer. So emo, so accurate.

