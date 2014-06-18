PREMIERE: Andrea Balency – “You’ve Never Been Alone”

Andrea Balency is one of those people who will make you geographically jealous – part Mexican and part-French, she’s lived in Buenos Aires, New York, London, and Paris. A citizen of the world, if you will, that makes city-dwelling people want to quit their jobs and visit some far-flung country for three months.

She’s also brilliant at making music – the first single from her debut EP was premiered by Giles Peterson, James Blake, Mount Kimbie and The Cure are all fans, and we’re so infatuated that we’re premiering the video for “You’ve Never Been Alone”. Featuring co-production from Airhead, it’s the assonance of breaking apart – the sound of something beautifully fragile shattering into a pearlescent emulsion. The sort of track that pulls you in at first listen but reveals murkier undertones as you jam the repeat button. We like it a lot.

Oh – and the video is totally NSFW because it features naked people.

Walls is out June 23.