PREMIERE: Andrei Eremin – “Anhedoniac” featuring KUČKA

Twenty-three-year-old Melborne-based producer Andrei Eremin is about to step out of the shadows with his forthcoming EP, Pale Blue, and this song—a collaboration with vocalist KUČKA—is leading the charge. Eremin has worked with everyone from Chet Faker, to Oscar Key Sung, to Banoffee, but here, on “Anhedoniac,” the producer ploughs an extremely chill furrow. It starts off like echoes from the darkest, deepest cave with KUČKA coming off (tonally) like Aluna from AlunaGeorge, urging the listener to wake her up slowly. It’s a muted tease till that bass kicks in just past the one minute mark, and it’s topped off with pitch-shifted, cut and paste vocals which take this from ambient to a dark night of good times on some forgotten Balearic isle.

Pale Blue is out on 08.28.