Premiere: Anushka – “Kisses (Feat Trim)”

With hyper-sweet vocals that strike an even balance between playful and emotional, Brighton-based duo Anushka are like garage’s answer to Lily Allen. Featuring Victoria Port on vocals and Max Wheeler as producer, “Kisses” – the third single from their debut album Broken Circuit – is an infectious and clasically British concoction of subversive dance-pop.

If there was ever a definitive sonic interpretation of a massive sugar rush, then “Kisses” is undoubtedly it. But there’s a quick stepping footwork production that left the track pretty much gagging for a guest MC. Enter: Trim. Industrious cult figure that he is, Trim’s trademark languid delivery and descriptive lyrics add a dancefloor energy to the original.

“Kisses” will be released on January 19, 2014.

