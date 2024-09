Archean Soundtrack was formed over eighteen months ago when Roger Parkins (guitar), Darren Gosling (guitar), Josh Carter (drums / vocals) Jonny Hopwood, (bass) and Craig Mitchell (vocals) met up while studying at drama school in London. Sharing a love of experimental beats and guitars, they’ve set about crafting a sound that has brought them to the attention of not only of the BBC Introducing show, but to ever growing audiences around the UK.

Check out their new track Apex, on Noisey.