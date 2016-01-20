PREMIERE: Watch A$AP Ferg and Future’s Video for “New Level” Before It Blows Up Your Computer

It feels like just yesterday that A$AP Ferg was riding around on a party train with Skrillex and Diplo, but now he’s thankfully hopped off and into a new endeavour. The video for “New Level,” Ferg’s song with Future, is a fantastic visual accompaniment to a track that’s about rising above adversity to achieve something noteworthy. Both A$AP Ferg and Future have overcome a lot in the past calendar year, and the similarities are not lost on the A$AP Mob member. Of the video, he says:

“Future and I have a lot in common – we’re mutual fans of each other’s work and we both love the grind of getting a lot of work done,” said Ferg over email. “The ‘New Level’ video is a perfect representation of that grind with sports driven cameos by Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gorden, Olympic fencer Daryl Homer, and BMX biker Nigel Sylvester. We all came from the bottom to new levels in our careers. Also, I heard many athletes turn up to my music before their games so I dedicate this video to them.”

Slava Pastuk