Premiere: “Mates Rates” by Ausmuteants Is Synth Punk at It’s Agitated Finest

‘Mates’ rate’ is a particularly Australian phrase that refers to receiving discounted prices or preferential terms based on friendship or mateship. This could refer to a cheap beer at a buddy’s bar or a multibillion-dollar building contract or political deal.

Since we’re developing a healthy friendship so let me throw you the new jittery and agitated synth jam from Melbourne’s Ausmuteants. You’re welcome mate.

Led by drummer Billy Gardener on vocal duties, “Mates Rate” buzzes with a neurotic energy that will further the comparisons to Devo and the Screamers though the band’s Jake Robertson would prefer to be likened to 90s Aussie alterna-rock icons Regurgitator. With the B-side being a cover of Martha & The Muffins’ bizarre 1980 new wave hit “Echo Beach”, the record, released on Chicago label Hozac, is an excellent addition to Ausmuteants increasing (and prolific) catalogue of quality punk rock.

Having toured Europe earlier this year the band are in fine live form too. If you happen to be anywhere near one of their shows here is some more friendly/matey advice – go!

Mates Rates is available now from Hozac.

Catch Ausmuteants:

Sep 4 – Melbourne at the Prince with Regurgitator and Ouch My Face