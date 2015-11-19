Let LUCY LOVE’s New Project, BABY BLOOD, Bewitch You in “Figurine”

This one’s going to be a biggie, guys. How do we know that? Well, to start, BABY BLOOD is the alter ego of famed Danish rapper/singer LUCY LOVE—an artist who’s previously been supported by the likes of BBC Radio 1, MTV, Rinse FM and FACT. Second, BABY BLOOD’s debut song, “Figurine”, sounds like what would happen if Purity Ring, SZA and Holy Other had a baby together and dipped it in radioactive, celestial glitter. Finally, the video for “Figurine” is an otherworldly, sparkly trip involving a masked Mexican wrestler/Japanese Samurai type babe leaping through a violet-soaked planet. She gallops around on horses, she toys with a Samurai sword and mimicks the moves of luchadores—all while donning a glittering, badass outfit. To round it out, BABY BLOOD says the whole thing is about “toy[ing] with identity—the masculine and feminine meet in a sonic cosmos with visual cues that traverse time, place and cultures: The core of this place is art, not the personality behind the mask.”

If you find BABY BLOOD as seductive as we do, keep your eyes peeled for her debut EP—scheduled for release in Spring 2016.