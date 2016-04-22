Creepy Yet Seductive, Listen to “The Urge” From Baby In Vain

You know what’s seductive? Being seductive and dangerous. Which is exactly the vibe this Danish three-piece offer up on their latest track “The Urge”. Initially inspired by a documentary in which serial killers described their bloodlust and urge to kill, the track creeps along and coaxes its way into your being. Then there’s the added twist: the song is also about the urge that many monogamous couples feel to explore other sexual relationships outside their own. Which in turn, makes this track an exciting proposition, which blooms into full view at the part where it stops creeping and just stands you down, face to face.

Listen below, then peep our interview with the group.

Noisey: Hello, Baby in Vain! So your EP is full of weird stories about sinister OAP’s, selling your house and your kids, seeing the son of Christ murdered by the mafia and dumped in the sea… What can you tell us about “The Urge”?

Andrea: Well, when we first recorded the urge, it was a very “guitary” and riff based song. We all really liked the song, but something was missing and we just couldn’t figure out what it was. Then our producer, Mads Bergland, came up with the crazy idea to replace the rhythm guitar throughout the song with a repetitive synth bass. It was a bit of a shock to hear it for the first time after this extreme change, but we all came to love it.

What were you thinking about while writing the lyrics?

Andrea: “The Urge” actually started out as being a song describing a serial killer’s feelings towards the urge to kill. I watched this documentary series on Netflix where American serial killers were interviewed about their thirst for blood and their urge to kill. It triggered some sort of fascination in me, and I decided to write a song about it. As time went by the song became more about the frustration one can feel when being in a monogamous relationship. It seems like infidelity, to some people, can be almost as unforgivable an act as killing is. Maybe we should sometimes ask ourselves what would happen to the modern society if we all just gave in to “the urge” instead of suppressing our deepest needs and longings all the time.

What’s the weirdest urge you’ve ever had?

Benedicte: I have been thinking about what people would say and how they would act at my funeral if I suddenly died. I think its a really weird urge. I’m absolutely not suicidal or depressed or anything, I think its a terrible thought, but I think everyone has thoughts about it. Come on, we’re all so selfish, of course we have all thought about that.

How would you describe Baby in Vain for people who don’t know who you are?

Andrea: It’s always a very difficult task to answer a question like this. Usually we would describe ourselves as a “rock n’ roll band” or something similar to that, and it would be the end of it. But to someone who doesn’t know Baby In Vain, I would say that it’s probably what has come of giving in to urges stuck deep within the three of us. We play for ourselves and we play for others because we want to be something to someone, and because we want to be something to ourselves.

Word up. Thanks!

For The Kids comes out April 29 via Partisan Records. Catch them at the following dates:

April

28th – 30th Desertfest, Berlin w/ Electric Wizard, Pelican + more

29th Aarhus, SPOT Festival

May

1st Melkweg, Amsterdam w/ The Kills

3rd La Cigale, Paris w/ The Kills

4th Village Underground, London w/ The Kills

5th Dalston Victoria, London