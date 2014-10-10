VICE
Premiere: Becky Hill – “Losing” (Joe Goddard Remix)

When we premiered Becky Hill’s debut track, “Caution to the Wind”, we said that her house-pop souffle, built behind production and vocal melodies, would cement her into the UK Top Ten. That was a couple months ago and things have certainly stepped up a notch since then. Her debut single, “Losing”, has been remixed by Joe Goddard and dropped on Annice Mac’s radio show a couple minutes ago.

“Losing” follows a bunch of massive co-writes and collaborations, including Rudimental’s “Powerless” and Wilkinson’s “Afterglow”. You can watch the video for that below or listen to Joe Goddard’s remix, which we’re premiering, above.

