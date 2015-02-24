Premiere: Benny Page – “Party With You”

Following on from the release of “Champion Sound“, bass-music icon Benny Page has readied another banger in “Party With You”, supported by Mistajam (who premiered the track on Radio 1) and David Rodigan (who is basically one of the biggest co-signs in the game). The track features vocals from Sweetie Irie – if you cast your mind back, he featured on the remix of Gorillaz stone-cold hit “Clint Eastwood” – and deserves to tear-down every bass-laden event this Summer.

The video for the track is premiering above and it features members of UK Raise it Up, the Croydon moped crew who recently featured in VICE’s documentary on UK Bikelife.

Benny’s currently working on his debut album, recorded in Jamaica and boasting collaborations with Beenie Man, Popcaan, and Assassin.

