Premiere: Paul Bergmann and Warpaint’s Emily Kokal Team Up for Forlorn Duet “Wishing Song”

Maybe you got your heart broken this summer, or maybe you just spent it waiting around for a love that never came. Either way, LA folk crooner Paul Bergmann has the cure for what ails you.

“Wishing Song” is the second single off of the Western Massac​husett​s-native’s forthcoming EP Romantic Thoughts, and it’s a lovely little ode to loneliness with plenty of emotional breathing room that sounds a little bit like what might’ve happened if Sam Beam decided to spend less time covering the Postal Service and more time at the beach. If Kokal’s gentle backing vocals don’t goad you into some kind of feels, then you’re probably a cold-hearted monster who doesn’t deserve to be loved anyway. Here’s what Bergmann had to say about it:

“‘Wishing Song’ is one of the most earnest songs I’ve ever written. It evokes a sense of longing in me that is very plain and truthful. It’s also a clear nod at Woody Guthrie, who got me out of a really dark time a few years ago. While I was working on my Romantic Thoughts EP I ran into Emily at a party. After hanging out til 4 am, we drunkenly made a pact to record a song together. I immediately thought of ‘Wishing Song’ and knew it would fit her like a glove.”

Romantic Thoughts is out October 2 and features a number of other SoCal collabs, including work from Kevin Augunas and Nick Waterhouse. Take a listen to “Wishing Song” and check out Paul Bergmann’s upcoming shows below:

PAUL BERGMANN LIVE:

9.20 – LOS ANGELES, CA / NON PLUS ULTRA

10.3 – LOS ANGELES, CA / 1642

10.4 – LOS ALAMOS, CA / ALAMO MOTEL

10.5 – SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA / BOO BOO RECORDS

10.6 – SANTA CRUZ, CA / STREETLIGHT RECORDS

