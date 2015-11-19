PREMIERE: Boeoes Kalstigen – Too Much (feat. Name the Pet)

Ooooooh, what a delicious track! Boeoes Kaelstigen is a Swedish house/techno duo who’ve already proven their talent with their grammy-nominated debut album, Tanum Teleport—a headbobby, infectious affair that gained them the support of labels like Kompakt. They dropped their second album, Overcomes Love, Time & Space, last May but never released the b-side. “Too Much” is taken off of that—and boy, are we glad we’re hearing this. “Too Much” is a track full of momentum, driven by enveloping vocals and warm house-y beats. The vibe is all frosty and icy-cool—but it’ll still get you moving despite yourself. Sink into this, people.