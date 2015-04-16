Premiere: Cancer – “Age of Pinballs”

If you’re like us, the last thing you want to think about on a Friday – and on most days, actually – is putting yourself through a long, gruelling run through a cruelly endless stretch of land. However, if anything’s going to make that seem more palatable today, it’s the latest video from Cancer. “Age of Pinballs” follows a runner making his way through a stunning Kenyan landscape, looking cool as a cucumber as he strides past sunset-soaked fields and humble houses. Perhaps it’s the mood of the music that makes him seem so collected on his run: the song has that signature Cancer melodic stillness, yet elevates the vocals to prominently carry us through lyrics injecting elements of bleakness into hopeful metaphors (making lemonade from light sounds pretty good to us).

So even if you aren’t heading out on an epic run tonight, give this one a listen. At the very least it’ll be the best Kenya-based running-themed video you’ll ever see.