Premiere: Cancer – “Hot Snake Dead Boy” (Live)

On Tuesday, we premiered the first of three videos by Danish superduo Cancer—a surreal, submerging affair that successfully pulled us out of our hangovers and into a state of mental calm. Luckily for all of us, that feeling only continues and intensifies with this week’s second live video from Cancer. “Hot Snake Dead Boy” floats on shimmering, reverbed guitar riffs and poignantly vulnerable vocals from singer Nikolaj Manuel Vonsild—and subtly builds a darker mood than expected. The lyrics are shrouded in a morbid tone, hinting at the struggles of love with phrases like “oh let her search for the pills” and “no need to climb a mountain to die on a hill”. Despite the heaviness of the message, the video (directed by Christina Amundsen) is intimate and still enough to keep the darkness of the lyrics from overshadowing the blissful sonic and visual experience that is the entirety of “Hot Snake Dead Boy”.



Yet that’s not all from Cancer. Keep your eyes peeled for this week’s final video from Cancer—premiering tomorrow here on Noisey.