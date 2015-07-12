Premiere: Ca$tro Guapo and FIJI Continue the CMDWN Assault with “What’s Her Name?”

If you’ve been following the latest rap music developments in Toronto that don’t have the word “Drake” included, you’ve probably heard of the CMDWN collective. The group opened up for Sean Leon during his latest local show, and then came out as surprise guests for Jazz Cartier‘s NXNE set. Their work ethic is impressive, considering they only had two songs to their name up until today. But now, Noisey is proud to premiere the third and latest song from the Toronto group’s catalogue, “What’s Her Name?”.

Produced by Toronto grime artist Tre Mission, the song makes the most of the hit-making skills that Ca$tro picked up during his time living in Atlanta by combining them with FIJI’s memorable punchlines. It’s the same formula the duo used on the popular “We Are Not,” proving that if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. Look for more news and releases from the CMDWN collective as they continue their effort to make Toronto a hip-hop hotspot.

Slava Pastuk is a writer living in Toronto – @SlavaP