PREMIERE: Cellars – “I Won’t Be Falling In Love”

Here are some things that will never go out of style:

1. Trench coats.

2. Brunettes.

3. Sipping martinis al fresco.

4. Feline eyes.

5. Men in sharply tailored suits.

6. A crisp white shirt.

7. Looking casually disinterested when a boy goes in for the kill.

Also, although we’re loathe to admit it, exhaling a plume of smoke while wearing some oversized shades looks pretty damn cool too. Introducing Alle Norton, a.k.a. LA-based singer Cellars. Her video for “I Won’t Be Falling In Love”—directed by Mike Postalakis (Guided By Voices)—throws in all these visuals, accompanied by a melancholy, synth-pulsed pop song.

Cellars had this to say about it: “The video was shot late last summer shortly after the song was written, it was filmed entirely on Super 8, black and white film, as a nod to the French new wave films of the late 60s, namely by Godard.”

She says she won’t be falling in love, can’t say we feel the same way. J’adore.

Cellars’ LP, Lovesick, is out on 7.14 via MANIMAL