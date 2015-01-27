Premiere: Charles Howl’s New Video is a Hallucinogenic Self-Portrait

Charles Howl are a psych-rock duo from London who specialise in making swirling and melodic reimaginings of Brit pop that sound like Slowdive doing Stone Roses covers. The band have been recording their forthcoming debut album, Sir Vices, in a warehouse studio on the outskirts of Leeds, using the spacious reverberation to full effect in their recordings, and we’re premiering the latest product of those sessions on Noisey – watch the video for “Going Down With a Hi” above, a colourful and geometric self-portrait.

Charles Howl play the Waiting Room in London on February 13th.