PREMIERE: Cholombian – ‘Shelter Me”

Sure, Ryan Gosling is a hottie but it was Cliff Martinez who really stole the show in Drive with his dark, foreboding score. Taking influence the digital grooves of the film’s soundtrack, HVRT KRV collective members Cholombian and Sangam have teamed up with young Florida rapper Gee on the cinematic slow burner “Shelter Me”. Picking up support from the likes of B.Traits, Gilles Peterson and Rob Da Bank, “Shelter Me” is a hazy joint that could conveniently be suited just as well to driving around the metropolis at night as it would hanging out on the beach in the early evening.