Premiere: Stream Chorus Grant’s New Album, ‘Live in Concert’

It’s tough out there for singer-songwriters. These days, there’s such an abundance of musicians clamouring over each other to see who can become the next Bon Iver the quickest, it’s exhausting trying to figure out which of those musicians actually stands out from the crowd. Luckily for Chorus Grant (or Kristian Finne Kristensen, who also doubles as one half of Danish superduo Cancer), he doesn’t have to worry about that. The singer-songwriter received pretty much unanimous praise from critics last year for his most recent release, Space, and it’s no wonder: the album is essentially the perfect blend of hazy, blissful melodies you’d play in hopes of curing your hangover on a Sunday morning, and poignantly earthy vocals and lyrics that stop you from floating away into your own thoughts entirely. Now, take that particularly rewarding medley, multiply it a few times, and result! You get the Space live album: an even more reverbed, floating version of Space that really lets Kristensen’s voice build an experience that captures both the still and the sublime.

The album will be released via Tambourhinoceros on March 17, but in the meantime, you can listen to it here.