Chorusgirl’s New Video for “Oh, To Be A Defector” Takes Weird Science to the Next Level

We first wrote about Chorusgirl in our roundup of the Best Music That Came Out of the UK in April this year, where we described their sound as “jangle-influenced pop” that shook up British new wave with the free and easy mindset of west coast garage; the sound of London, but also the sound of escape. Now singed to Fortuna POP! with their debut album slated for release in November, Chorusgirl’s latest effort “Oh, To Be A Defector”, premiering below, takes all those themes to the next level.

According to the band, the track is about “not taking part, about not playing everyone’s game. Of not belonging, of dropping out and of being ok with that and shouting that back at everyone”, and takes its cue from the opening sequence of Michel Gondry’s romantically-charged acid trip Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Beneath the surface of a perfect pop song, you’ll find heavy lyrics about goodbyes, giving up, grief, alienation and loneliness.

Watch the video below, featuring an experiment that gives a whole new meaning to “weird science”. It involves two people wrestling while covered in balloons, a really sad child, and a man scoffing boiled eggs until he’s about to vomit.

Chorusgirl’s debut album will be released via Fortuna POP! on 13 November.