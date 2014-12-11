Premiere: Coco Moon – “On A Line”

“On A Line” is the first single off Coco Moon’s upcoming album Marble Mouth. The song itself is reminiscent of Portishead at the very top of their game and surely a sign of great things to come from the Danish quintet. Lead singer Nana Odderskær’s troubling voice frames the track, adding a beautifully organic aspect to the digital mayhem of the video. It’s basically four full minutes of how a more religious Stephen Hawking would imagine the afterlife, with fractal fun and geometric tomfoolery aplenty. Simply put, the track is just really, really good.

Enjoy.