PREMIERE: Staring at Lakes – “Consanguinea”

In case you didn’t know, June is national Pride month. Unfortunately there’s still a shit-ton of people who don’t give a damn about marriage equality, but here at Noisey we’re glad to endorse the shit-ton of people who do.

Premiering above is the video for “Consanguinea” (meaning blood relative in Italian), by Dublin-based band Staring at Lakes. Directed by Kate Flo Murphy, this short was in part inspired by Ireland’s recent Marriage Equality victory.

“The main objective of the video was to create a sort of dialogue between a man’s inner thoughts, emotions, and desires and his actual reality,” explains Murphy. “We thought it would be interesting to do this using images of the body and nature. By exploring the intimate relationship between two people, and interspersing this with wild and peaceful images of the outside world, we felt we could convey both the simplicity and the complexity of human connection. This in turn allowed us to create a narrative that portrays some of the unique and personal conflicts of an individual mind.”

She adds: “We have been eager from the start not to sensationalize the fact that the video focuses on a same sex couple, but to approach this as something that should be normalized in the media, art, music and society as a whole. This is an issue that is also dealt with in the song itself.”

Here Laura Sheary takes the lead with her comforting, delicate vocals (Staring at Lakes have been known alternate between male and female leads), creating a kind of atmospheric dream-like alt folk. In the spirit of Pride and just being plain artsy, check out their video above.