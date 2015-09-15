Premiere: Craft Spells – “Our Park By Night”

“I genuinely wanted to write the next album to help transcend the label of indie rock that was put on my music,” says Justin Vallesteros, of Craft Spells, about his latest track. I guess here in the United Kingdom indie rock has a different meaning than across the pond – usually it’s used to describe bands with their shirts buttoned up, playing razor sharp riffs inspired by Franz Ferdinand or Bloc Party, guys and girls who buy their clothes at Topshop, and people who unironically put badges on their denim jackets. Because frankly, “Our Park By Night” is far removed from that ~indie~ world – so either he’s suceeded in moving away from that sound or the term ~indie rock~ was just a lazy, americanised term anyway. So it goes…

“Our Park By Night” is, all things honest, a gorgeous, gorgeous track. It literally shimmers in the sunlight, catches your eye, and gives you a knowing smile. “You can hear me slowly putting the color back into the music”, Vallesteros says, and on “Our Park By Night” it seems he’s has stocked his palette well. Listen below:

Catch Craft Spells on the UK tour dates below:

17 November – London, Birthdays

18 November – Leeds, Nation of Shopkeepers

19 November – Sheffield, Bungalows & Bears

20 November – Glasgow, The Glad Cafe

21 November – Colchester, Colchester Arts Centre

22 November – Brighton, Bleach

23 November – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

Hit up Craft Spells on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or through the good ol’ official website.