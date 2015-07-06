PREMIERE: Listen to Dark Palms’ Heavy Post-Punk Debut Single “Ghost Horse”

Dark Palms is a post-punk band from Olympia, WA that play the most aggressive music the genre has to offer. Their debut single “Ghost Horse” is a bass heavy package of this. It starts off with a kick and then unloads into a full assault of heavy hitting jams. The band sounds like a faster and heavier Christian Death or Spaceman 3. The band isn’t all about the heaviness of the genre though, as the song employs a generous amount of fuzz to the song. It’s exactly what you’d want out of a debut single from a post-rock band; it shows a well-written post-punk song encapsulating all your favorite parts of the genre, and then some.

Listen to the track below, and pre-order their upcoming 7″ right here.