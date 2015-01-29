Premiere: Deerhoof – “Black Pitch”

Today I want to talk to you about those Clipper boats that journey through London’s waterways. They tend to be mostly used by tourists or couples looking for a nautical themed dinner, they’re actually a great way to get around. You pay slightly more than a London Underground ticket but in return you get fresh air, sunshine, and a cool breeze flowing through your hair, rather than respirating between two strangers armpits and getting stuck in a tunnel for fifteen minutes.

The band Deerhoof are from California but it appears they like riding boats down the Thames too. Check their new video above for “Black Pitch” and marvel as they traverse everywhere from Canary Wharf to Battersea to some weird area with a bunch of cranes. The track is taken from the band’s thirteenth (IKR?!) album La Isla Bonita.

Videos by VICE

Catch Deerhoof on tour:

14.02.2015 Warszawa (PL), Dzik – with Marcin Masecki & Pictorial Candi

16.02.2015 Berlin (DE), Lido – with Farfara

17.02.2015 Leipzig (DE), Conne Island – with Julian Sartorius

18.02.2015 Frankfurt (DE), Zoom – with Julian Sartorius

19.02.2015 Paris (FR), Petit Bain – with Pneu

20.02.2015 Mons (BE), Maison Folie – with Trash Kit

21.02.2015 Amsterdam (NL), Melkweg – with The Mysterons

23.02.2015 Bristol (UK), Marble Factory – with Cowtown

24.02.2015 Glasgow (UK), Stereo – with Cowtown

25.02.2015 Leeds (UK), Brudenell Social Club – with Cowtown

26.02.2015 London (UK), Oval Space – with Cowtown & Trash Kit

28.02.2015 Saint Malo (FR), La Route Du Rock Festival @ La Nouvelle Vague – with Blonde Redhead & Meat Bodies & Mourn