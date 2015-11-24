Listen to the Debut Single from Drones Club, the Group Who Crashed London Fashion Week

Drones Club have what some may call an unorthodox starting point: the social theories of Adam Curtis and the belief that humans have been numbed by modern structures of control. Their ambition is to act as “a pan-social solution to the 21st century problem”, and to demand “the reconnection of society through sound and light”. Sounds pretty wordy, huh? Whether or not this is relevant to the music you’re about to hear (it probably is), it doesn’t matter right now; all you need to know is that their ambition has bled into some of the most melancholic, space-disco vibes we’ve heard on the group’s debut single “Soul of a Spaceman”. Although it’s the first time we’ve heard Drones Club, they’ve been tearing things up recently – most noteably crashing London Fashion Week dressed in outfits similar to the above press shot and holding a sign that says “The Emperors New Drones”. They’ve also supported HEALTH. Now they’re signed to PMR. Listen below.