Listen to El Perro Del Mar’s “Do the Dog”



El Perro Del Mar shot by Johanna Hedborg.



Not familiar with El Perro Del Mar. Don’t worry, that’s why we’re here. She was Lykke Li-cute with her Scandi-pop intonations way before Lykke Li appeared on the scene wearing all black. Next week the pixe-like Swedish singer behind the moniker—one Sarah Assbring—is celebrating the reissue of her eponymous debut album, El Perro del Mar, which drops on 2.17 via the Control Group.

Premiering below is an organ-stoked, horn-accented shimmy called “Do the Dog” which originally appeared as a EPDM B-side back in 2005. Now it’s being included on her debut’s reissue. We’re still unclear what she means when she sings, “Do the dog,” but maybe she just means give a pooch a cuddle, like in the above picture. Everyone loves a good snuggle.