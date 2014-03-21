PREMIERE: Elliphant’s Video for “Revolusion” is a Total Trip

Last week we premiered Elliphant’s latest single, “Revolusion”—a tune we said was “deliberately designed to decimate and invigorate” and now we’re super excited to present the official video, showing for the first time above.

The Mad Decent-signed Ellinor Olovsdotter never does anything by halves, her moves are elastic and the visuals for this pop promo are out of control and arresting. The kind of imagery that sears itself onto your brain, even if what echoes after is “WTF was that?”

Case in point… this is our favourite shot from the video because it’s creepy as fuck.

Here are some other things worth noting:

FRINGE IS IN





PEOPLE KEEP TALKING ABOUT SPRING BUT THEY’RE LIARS SO WE’RE JUST GOING TO WEAR THESE HEAD-TO-TOE KNIT SUITS TILL JUNE PROBABLY.

While we’re on this shot—go hard or go home. Commit to your look. Odds are Elliphant spent a good 45 lacing those boots up her thighs.











SPANGLY PANTS THAT LOOK LIKE SHATTERED DISCO BALLS/THE INSIDE OF WARHOL’S FACTORY ARE VERY 2014

WHAT?

OH YOU THOUGHT YOU HAD ELLIPHANT PEGGED? AS IF! SHE CAN DO CLASSIC 40s CHIC TOO. TIMELESS.

Love this girl so hard. And because she’s a generous, you can download this track for free right here. This song makes us want to dance and that’s a freaking gift. Thanks Elliphant!

