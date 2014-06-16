PREMIERE: Ena – “Deep Seas”

Photo by Polina Vinogradova

Ena is Copenhagen’s latest offering to the world of pop music that you can be proud of listening to. Her debut track “Deep Seas” is a slow burner of a love song and we think it’s great. It’d be way too easy to namedrop a bunch of projects that both her and the producers have been involved in before, but let’s not do that. Instead, you should just listen and enjoy.

There’s an EP on the way and it can’t be anything but massive. Big things ahead for this lady.