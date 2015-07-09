PREMIERE: Haerts Remix Erik Hassle’s “No Words” and the Result Rules

Erik Hassle continues to hit the sweet spot for us. His vocals are creamy like clam chowder. Is that a weird way to describe him? Well it’s true. And velvety is played out. “No Words” is probably his most “pop” song yet, but in the above premiere, indie-synth kids Haerts (man, “Wings” still sounds so sweet) do their remix thing and throw on some reverb and synths, natch, and the result is some kind of magic.

It’s somehow a more subtle sort of pop tune and all the better for it. Bravo Haerts, but bravo Mr. Hassle too, of course. And you can catch him crooning his way around America in support of Tove Lo this fall.

Erik Hassle Tour Dates Supporting Tove Lo

09/28 – North Park Theatre – San Diego, CA

09/29 – The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

10/01 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

10/03 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

10/05 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

10/06 – Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, B.C.

10/07 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

10/10 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

10/11 – Vic Theatre – Chicago, IL

10/13 – Sound Academy – Toronto, ON

10/14 – Royale Nightclub – Boston, MA

10/16 – Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel – Providence, RI

10/17 – Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

10/20 – The Paramount – Huntington, NY

10/21 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY