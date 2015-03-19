Premiere: FEMME – “S.O.S”

FEMME’s been killing it lately. Touring with Charli XCX; releasing two infectious smashes in the name of “Fever Boy” and “High”; labelled “fashion’s favourite new pop star” by Vogue. She’s basically rocket-boosting toward the stars. The latest single is called “S.O.S” and we’re premiering above. It comes complete with additional mixing from recent Grammy winner Wez Clarke, who has worked with Sam Smith and Clean Bandit, so it’s almost destined to shoot into the chart with reckless abandon. Listen above.

‘SOS’ is released on Trevor Horn’s legendary electronic label ZTT on May 4.