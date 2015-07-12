PREMIERE: Flowers of Evil Reject Authority on the Abrasive “Until You Feel the Cut”

It’s definitely a punk move to name your band after “The Flowers of Evil” by Charles Baudelaire. That book alone was about the punkest thing to go down in 1857. Flowers of Evil is also the name of an abrasive new Brooklyn band started by literary rocker Brandon Welchez of Crocodiles and David McDaniel from Young Boys. Their thrusting, to-the-point hardcore takes a page from outspoken first-era punk bands like Black Flag and The Germs as well as the anti-authoriatarian spirit of Baudelaire’s most contested work. Flowers of Evil will release a self-titled debut album later this summer from Deranged Records, but you can watch the video for their scathing first single “Until You Feel the Cut” directed by Tito Echevarria below.

Catch Flowers of Evil at The Silent Barn in Brooklyn on July 27.