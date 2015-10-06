Formation’s “All The Rest is Noise” is Zane Lowe’s Hottest Record in the World and Now It’s Premiering On Noisey the Hottest Website in the World

London based duo Formation have had a hell of a year. Since remixing BBC Sound contender Shura’s single “Indecision” they’ve clocked up the plays on some music of their own, releasing “Young Ones” and “Back Then” to critical acclaim earlier this year, drawing an eclectic mix of comparisions, from LCD Soundsystem to Arthur Russell. Here then today, is Formation’s next single “All The Rest Is Noise”. The track forms part of their upcoming Under the Tracks EP, a collaborative effort with Brighton’s master of house Leon Vynehall, which goes someway to explaining why it acts as a prerequisite to moving your feet.

Listen and check their UK tour dates below:

Videos by VICE

Wednesday 25 November – Louisiana, Bristol

Thursday 26 November – Corsica Studios, London

Friday 27 November – Soup Kitchen, Manchester