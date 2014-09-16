PREMIERE: franskild – “Your Love”

f r a n s k i l d – our favourite Denmark-based electronic duo Tim and Love – will be blessing the rest of the year with the EP Your Love. And here’s the premiere of the A-side with the same name. Remember how “Clockworks” kept us warm in February? Well, “Your Love” won’t disappoint you either.

Once again it’s Love’s sister Rebekka who’s favouring the track with her voice (will I remind you how Love-the-name isn’t pronounced like love-the-word). The beats are pounding as usual, and chances are you’ll get into weekend-mode already today.

Videos by VICE

This time, f r a n s k i l d are releasing their EP on their very own label imprint, Lotss Records. “Your Love” will be accompanied with the B-side “Wannabe”, coming out on October 12.

http://soundcloud.com/franskild

http://facebook.com/franskild

http://twitter.com/franskild

Spotify: Franskild