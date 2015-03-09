VICE
Udgaver

Nyhedsbreve

Premiere: Fufu Afreaq – “Valhalla”

Af

Del

It’s love at first Lion King reference for Noisey and Danish artist Fufu Afreaq’s new video ‘Valhalla,’ the first track off his latest EP. “Denmark is just like Valhalla for a nigga” goes the first verse, which may clear up a few questions you may have regarding the lovely dancing tribal Viking ladies you’re greeted by. In Norse mythology, Valhalla is kind of like heaven: it’s a majestic castle ruled over by Odin where those who die in combat end up. In Fufu Afreaq’s world, however, Valhalla is transformed into a technicolor, champagne-popping twerk competition (and if we’re being honest, that’s a much more enticing than a bunch of dead Norsemen). For all of you who aren’t quite ready to give up that Saturday night feeling, the video (directed by Mads Knudsen) is a hyper whirlwind of pattern and color that will do the trick and instantly transport you right back to the weekend. If you don’t spend the entire day singing “Valhallalalala” with a subtle booty shake thanks to producer Okay Funky’s beats, then you have far more self control than we do, my friend. Download the whole EP for free here.

Tagget:
, ,
Del

Mere
fra VICE