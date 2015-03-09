Premiere: Fufu Afreaq – “Valhalla”

It’s love at first Lion King reference for Noisey and Danish artist Fufu Afreaq’s new video ‘Valhalla,’ the first track off his latest EP. “Denmark is just like Valhalla for a nigga” goes the first verse, which may clear up a few questions you may have regarding the lovely dancing tribal Viking ladies you’re greeted by. In Norse mythology, Valhalla is kind of like heaven: it’s a majestic castle ruled over by Odin where those who die in combat end up. In Fufu Afreaq’s world, however, Valhalla is transformed into a technicolor, champagne-popping twerk competition (and if we’re being honest, that’s a much more enticing than a bunch of dead Norsemen). For all of you who aren’t quite ready to give up that Saturday night feeling, the video (directed by Mads Knudsen) is a hyper whirlwind of pattern and color that will do the trick and instantly transport you right back to the weekend. If you don’t spend the entire day singing “Valhallalalala” with a subtle booty shake thanks to producer Okay Funky’s beats, then you have far more self control than we do, my friend. Download the whole EP for free here.