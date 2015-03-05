Premiere: Hookworms Have Given Ghostpoet a Heavy Drone Rework

I’ll be the first to admit, that with him being on his third album in four years, I’d pretty much bagged and tagged my opinions on what to expect from a Ghostpoet song; the comatose delivery, murky production, jazzy keys, etcetera. But this unlikely re-work from new psychedelia Leeds five-piece Hookworms positions itself as a hammering wake up call.

They’ve put Ghostpoet’s recent single “Off Peak Dreams” through a grimy industrial carwash until it reappears at the other end sporting bashing drums, flickering industrial synths and the type of pleasing and sustained drone that sounds like the optimistic mating call of a horny old internet modem.

When it comes to getting a remix done, I doubt there are many who would risk putting two totally dissimilar sets of artists together and hoping for the best, and when they do I bet most of the resulting music is diabolical, but this Hookworms and Ghostpoet link up is a sneaky win.

Listen to the exclusive premiere below.

Ghostpoet’s new album Shedding Skin is out now on PIAS.