PREMIERE: GL – “What Happened to You”

You put your headphones on. You press play. You walk down the street. When the right song is playing, it sounds like you’ve curated the soundtrack to a feature film; a movie starring yourself walking down the street, glancing at your reflection in shop windows. The song’s that do this tend to wrap you up into their own world. They create a blanket of sound and smother you in it.

GL – a band from Australia – are one of the bands that deserve to be on your life’s OST. It’s kinda like they know it, too, because the video for “What Happened To You” features some bearded bloke walking around the city while the track plays. The band have a debut, self-titled EP coming out September 26 on Australian label Plastic World. Until then watch the video above.